Dan Groman Sells 1,850 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $14,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Dan Groman sold 1,760 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $13,886.40.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Dan Groman sold 2,317 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $19,277.44.
- On Monday, July 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $43,848.87.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $34,350.22.
Shares of ENFN opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.45.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
