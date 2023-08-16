Dan Groman Sells 1,850 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $14,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Dan Groman sold 1,760 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $13,886.40.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dan Groman sold 2,317 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $19,277.44.

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $43,848.87.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $34,350.22.

Shares of ENFN opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

