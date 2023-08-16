Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Head to Head Review

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $51.23, indicating a potential upside of 44.56%. iSun has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 685.12%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.59 $1.82 billion $13.75 2.58 iSun $76.45 million 0.06 -$53.78 million ($0.88) -0.34

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 31.45% 16.65% 14.38% iSun -15.53% -36.69% -14.79%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

