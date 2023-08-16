David Helmreich Buys 50,000 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) insider David Helmreich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 748,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,254.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Helmreich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, David Helmreich acquired 100,000 shares of Innovid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.
Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Innovid Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
