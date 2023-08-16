David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $23,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:S opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 545,477 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

