David Schrenk Sells 8,927 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, David Schrenk sold 1,552 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $13,238.56.
Everspin Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRAM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MRAM
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
