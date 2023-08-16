David Schrenk Sells 8,927 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 20th, David Schrenk sold 1,552 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $13,238.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRAM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

