Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.42 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.3 %

DH stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

