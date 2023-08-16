Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.42 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.
Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.3 %
DH stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Definitive Healthcare
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Construction Stocks That Will Bring Growth This Fall
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Hot Charts Ready To Blast Off In Q3
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Healthcare Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Get Well
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.