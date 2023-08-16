Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director John C. Miller Sells 7,909 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,980.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $557.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 191,121 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

