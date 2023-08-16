Diane Brayton Sells 11,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,706.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New York Times Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NYT opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

