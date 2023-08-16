Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Price Performance
DATI stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
