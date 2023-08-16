Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 6.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.50. 278,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,294,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $567.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,323,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,766,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 123,101 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2,993.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

