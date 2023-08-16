Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $15.21

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $14.55. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1,737,057 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

