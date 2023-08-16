DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for DMC Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DMC Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

BOOM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DMC Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,795.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

