Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $393.76 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $417.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

