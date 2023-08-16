Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.28.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $393.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

