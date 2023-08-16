DoorDash Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 84,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 343% compared to the typical volume of 19,144 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $465,219.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,811.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,122 shares of company stock valued at $58,802,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 116,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

