Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Insider Victoria J. Tullett Purchases 739 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) insider Victoria J. Tullett acquired 739 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $24,978.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 148,766 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 48.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BROS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

