e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $123.09 Average PT from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.09.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,393 shares of company stock worth $24,223,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

