Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

