Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $94.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE EMN opened at $82.03 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

