Edward L. Kuntz Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $16,636,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

