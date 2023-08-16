Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

