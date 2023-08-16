Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,096 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.