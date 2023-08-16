Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 5,308 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

