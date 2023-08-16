Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 117 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 519.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 342.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

