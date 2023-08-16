Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $4,885,240 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.09 and a 200-day moving average of $296.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

