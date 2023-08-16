Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.