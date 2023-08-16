Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

