Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.