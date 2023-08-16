Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $23,055,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $115.25.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

