Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.