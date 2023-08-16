Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

