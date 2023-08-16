Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $243.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

