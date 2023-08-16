Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1 Million Holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.14% of Sensus Healthcare worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.69. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano purchased 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,030.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

