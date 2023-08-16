Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $712,000 Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 744,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

