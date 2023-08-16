Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $785,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642,655 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

