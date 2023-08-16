Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 15,488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

