Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,766 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $73,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

