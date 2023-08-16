Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 662 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:THG opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -124.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.43.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

