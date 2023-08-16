Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 972 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,453,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

