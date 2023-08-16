Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.