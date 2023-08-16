Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $103.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.