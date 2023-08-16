Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 194 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.76.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $497.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.76 and a 200-day moving average of $442.40. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

