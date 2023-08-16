Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 418 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

