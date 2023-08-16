Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 736 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

