Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $36.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

