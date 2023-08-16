Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

ENLT opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 479,382 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $100,786,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $15,536,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,485,000. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

