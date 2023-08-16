Entain Plc (GMVHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Entain Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Trick or Treat? 2 Stocks with Rising Usage But Falling Prices
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Construction Stocks That Will Bring Growth This Fall
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Hot Charts Ready To Blast Off In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.