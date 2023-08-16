Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

