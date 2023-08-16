Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ EGLX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. On average, analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
