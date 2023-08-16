Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. On average, analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

