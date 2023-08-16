Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $809.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $811.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $11,147,242 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $760.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.56. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

