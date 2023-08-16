Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $809.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $811.19.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on Equinix
Insider Transactions at Equinix
Institutional Trading of Equinix
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $760.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.56. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Equinix Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.